MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $6.88 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.