MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €208.93 ($237.42).

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €0.35 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €179.40 ($203.86). 67,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €195.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

