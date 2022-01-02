MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €208.93 ($237.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR:MTX traded down €0.35 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €179.40 ($203.86). The company had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €195.27. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

