MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $42.99 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $391.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

