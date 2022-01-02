MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

