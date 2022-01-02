MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

