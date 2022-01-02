MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

