MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in American Express by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

