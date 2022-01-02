MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

