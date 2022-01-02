Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Cameco worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $205,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -311.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.