Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys 3,568 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 0.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

