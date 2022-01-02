Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $730.75 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 29.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $730,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

BNS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

