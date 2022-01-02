Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $9.96 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 0.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
GIB opened at $88.50 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.
GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.