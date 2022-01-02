Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $9.96 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 0.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $88.50 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.