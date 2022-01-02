Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $243.46

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €243.46 ($276.66) and traded as high as €261.35 ($296.99). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €260.50 ($296.02), with a volume of 168,746 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €252.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €243.46.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

