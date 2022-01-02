NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Head to Head Comparison

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.19 $15.53 million $1.24 24.98 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $9.97 6.12

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.85% 9.02% 1.01% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.