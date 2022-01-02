National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $235.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $900.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
