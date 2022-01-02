National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $235.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $900.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

