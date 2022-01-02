National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

