Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

