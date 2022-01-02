NerveNetwork Market Cap Achieves $12.12 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $258,820.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

