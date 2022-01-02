Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill Purchases 75,000 Shares

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill bought 75,000 shares of Nevada Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,071.30.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

