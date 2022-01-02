Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 1.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 35,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 535,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCU shares. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

In other news, Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,030 shares in the company, valued at C$181,071.30.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.