New BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $44.24 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

