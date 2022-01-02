New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $458.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

