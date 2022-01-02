New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $15.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

