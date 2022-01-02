New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,447 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. South State Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $32.03 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

