New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $483,000 in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,854.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

