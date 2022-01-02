New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI stock opened at $269.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

