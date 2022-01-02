New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

IAC stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

