New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.13 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

