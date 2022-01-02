New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 208,200 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 288.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $199,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,202,289.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

