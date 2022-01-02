New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 247,163 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247,163 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.