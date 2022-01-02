Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Up 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

