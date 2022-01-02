Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 4,483,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,429. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

