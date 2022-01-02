NewYorkCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1,965.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00318883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

