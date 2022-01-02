Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.93. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

