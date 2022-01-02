Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.93. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
