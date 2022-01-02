NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

