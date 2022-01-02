Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Cap of $38.58 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $936,969.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.34 or 0.08090205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00319538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.73 or 0.00944286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.00503375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00262102 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,383,912,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,769,662,110 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

