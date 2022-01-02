Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

