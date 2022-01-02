Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.98 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

