Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

ROK stock opened at $348.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

