Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 85,160 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 131.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 895,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

