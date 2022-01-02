Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 680 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

NYSE TDG opened at $636.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.55 and a 200-day moving average of $628.54. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

