Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

