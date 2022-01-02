North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.81.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $453.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

