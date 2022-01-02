Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.92 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.92 ($0.09), with a volume of 57,898 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

