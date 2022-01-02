Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Raised by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $114.15 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

