nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 426,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

