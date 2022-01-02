Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.42. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,219,466 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 117,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.