Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.42. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,219,466 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
