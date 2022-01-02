O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

