O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,626 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

